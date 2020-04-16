  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Airlines ordered to refund tickets booked during lockdown period

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 16: The government has said that if a passenger has booked a ticket during the first lockdown period between March 25 and April 14 and a refund is sought, then the airline shall refund the full amount.

    Airlines ordered to refund tickets booked during lockdown period

    The order by the Ministry of Civil Aviation says that if a passenger has booked a ticket during the first lockdown period and the airline has received the payment for booking of the air ticket for the same period, for both domestic and international flights and the refund is sought then the airline shall refund the full amount collected without levy of cancellation. The refund shall be made within a period of three weeks from the date of request of cancellation.

    Civil Aviation ministry holds meeting with airlines: Refund for cancelled flights discussed

    If a passenger has booked a ticket during the first lockdown period and the airline has received the payment for booking of air tickets during the first lockdown period for travel during the second lockdown period ( April 15 to May 3) for domestic and international air travel and the passenger seeks refund, then the airline shall refund the full amount collected without levy of cancellation charge. The refund shall be made within a period of three weeks form the date of request of cancellation, the order also states.

    The government has directed the DGCA to monitor the compliance of the advisory.

    More AIRLINES News

    Read more about:

    airlines dgca civil aviation ministry

    Story first published: Thursday, April 16, 2020, 17:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 16, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X