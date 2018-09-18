Aircel-Maxis case: Delhi Court adjourns hearing till Sep 25

New Delhi, Sep 18: The Patiala House Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing till September 25, on a plea of Enforcement Directorate seeking cancellation of interim relief of Karti Chidambaram in connection with Aircel-Maxis case.

Karti is under the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate scanner for his alleged involvement in the matter.

Earlier, on August 7, the Delhi court had extended till October 8 the interim protection from arrest granted to senior Congress leader P Chidambaram and son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis cases filed by the CBI and the ED for the alleged offences of corruption and money laundering, respectively.

The father-son duo has been under the scanner of investigating agencies, CBI and ED, for granting FIPB clearance to M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investing in the telecom major Aircel.

The FIPB approval was allegedly granted in the year 2006 when Chidambaram was the finance minister under the UPA-I government.

Chidambaram has been accused of misusing his powers and flouting norms to grant FIPB clearance to M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd.