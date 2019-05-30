  • search
    New Delhi, May 30: A court in Delhi extended till August 1 the interim protection from arrest granted to former Union Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram in connection with the Aircel-Maxis case.

    Aircel-Maxis case: Court extends interim protection to Chidambaram, son till Aug 1
    File Photo of former finance minister P Chidambaram with his son Karti P Chidambaram

    The Aircel-Maxis case relates to the clearances that the Foreign Investment Promotion Board granted the firm Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel in 2006. Chidambaram was the finance minister at the time and Karti Chidambaram allegedly facilitated the payment of bribes in the Aircel-Maxis transaction.

    'Pay attention to your constituency': SC on Karti Chidambaram's request

    The Enforcement Directorate, which is investigating a money laundering angle in the case, is inquiring why Chidambaram approved the investment when only the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs can give green signal for such deals.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 30, 2019, 10:30 [IST]
