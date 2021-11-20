Air pollution: 3,446 challans issued in Delhi from Nov 1-17 for PUC certificate violations

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 20: In the wake of deteriorated air quality in the national capital, the Delhi Transport Department has intensified the enforcement drive to impose fines on the vehicle owners without proper PUC (Pollution Under Control) certificates.

From November 1 to November 17, the transport department has issued nearly 3,500 challans worth over Rs 3.5 crore. Last month, a total of 8,25,681 vehicles were checked by the enforcement wing teams and fined 9.522 people worth Rs 9.5 crore.

In addition to it, over 8 lakh Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates were issued in the month, official data showed. Vehicle owners without PUC certificates are liable to be fined under Section 190(2), leading to imprisonment of up to six months or fine up to Rs 10,000, or both, according to Motor Vehicle Act, 1993.

Also, the transport department might suspend license for three months. According to official figures of the Transport department, there were nearly 17.71 lakh vehicles running without valid PUC in the city by mid-October.

Among the 1.34 crore registered vehicles in Delhi, approximately 13 lakh two wheelers and 4.20 four wheelers were without the valid certificate, as per the Transport department database.

More than 3.34 lakh PUC certificates were also issued during this period in November, figures showed.

"We have deployed more than 50 teams at vantage points like fuel stations and identified crossings. Both enforcement and awareness work is being done by the teams to enhance PUC compliance," said a senior Transport officer.

Following the poor air quality in the city, the driver was commenced last month.

In the capital, nearly 1,000 authorised PUC centres in the city issued 5.44 lakh certificates in September. The number has increased significantly with the Transport department starting its drive against pollution causing vehicles.

In August, around 10,000 PUCC were issued daily and it started seeing a rise with the talk of poor air quality starting in September, officials said. The daily average of PUCC issuance rose to around 20,000 from mid September, according to the department database.

The drive started by the Transport department further increased the number to around 38,000 per day from the second week of October.

It is currently over 30,000 per day.

The old petrol and diesel vehicles, which are over 15 years, have been impounded so far in November. With puts from PTI