Air India domestic flight bookings to start at 12.30 pm today

New Delhi, May 22: Air India has announced that it would start domestic flight bookings at 12.30 pm today.

To book passengers can login to airindia.in or contact authorised travel agents, Air India announced. Passengers could also visit the Air India offices or call customer, Air India said in a tweet with the hashtag, flythenewnormal.

Meanwhile you can read below the complete list of guidelines issued by the Government of India for domestic flight travel.

When I should I report to the airport?

Two hours in advance

Can I go to airport in the morning for an afternoon or evening flight?

You will be allowed if you have departure schedule in next 4 hours

Who will provide transport to airport?

Duty of the state to ensure availability of can and public transport

Are masks compulsory in the airport and on flight?

Yes

Do I have to quarantine after travelling by flight?

It would depend on the destination state's norms

Do I need to web check-in

Yes, it is mandatory

How many check-in bags can I carry?

One

Are passengers with ailments allowed to travel on flights?

It is not advised

Are pregnant women allowed to travel?

It is not advised

Is the Aarogya Setu app mandatory for air travel?

Yes

What if my Aarogya Setu app shows red status?

You will not be allowed to fly

What precautions will cabin crew take

Cabin crew will have to be in full protective suit

Will meals be provided on flight?

No

Will I get newspaper or magazines on flight?

No

How much baggage trolley can I carry?

Minimise it as much as possible

Do I have to sign a self-declaration form?

Yes, if you do not have Aarogya Setu App

What about baggage tag?

You should download it and affix on bag

What if I cannot download baggage tag?

Write down PNR number on piece of paper and affix on bag

What if I am in a containment zone?

Avoid travel and if you must inform the security

Can I travel, if I have tested positive for COVID-19?

No

Can I be penalised if I fly if I am not permitted?

Yes

How do I collect baggage?

Wait until the arrival of baggage in batches

IMPORTANT INSTRUCTIONS

The passenger shall give a declaration to the following;

I/we am/are not residing in any containment zone.

I/we am/are not suffering from any fever/cough/any respiratory distress.

I/we am are not under quarantine.

If I/we develop any of the above-mentioned symptoms, I shall contact the concerned health authorities, immediately.

I/we have not tested COVID-19 positive.

I/we am eligible to travel as per the extant norms.

I shall make my mobile number/contact details available to the airlines whenever required by them.

I understand that if I undertake the air journey without meeting the eligibility criteria, I would be liable to penal action.

The airlines shall ensure that the boarding pass is issued only after the passenger confirms to the above declaration.

In case of a PNR having more than one passenger, the declaration would be deemed to be covering all the passengers mentioned in the PNR.

GUIDELINES FOR AIR PASSENGERS AT THE AIRPORT (Departure)

Passengers should continue to wear a mask throughout the journey.

Passenger to get down from the vehicle with the face mask on and with required documents.

Passenger to arrive at the thermal screening facility near the entry gate.

Passenger to get himself/herself checked for temperature and display the status of Aarogya Setu App to the staff at the entry gate.

In case of non-availability of Aarogya Setu, the passenger should be facilitated to go to a counter provided by the airport where Aarogya Setu App can be downloaded.

Passenger to show his/her identity card, the boarding pass/e-boarding pass to the CISF staff at the entry gate.

Passenger to proceed to the baggage drop counter and show his/her PNR to the staff.

Avoid using baggage trolley, as far as possible.

An electronic receipt shall be sent to the passenger.

Passenger to adhere to social distancing which would be specified at the airports through markings like circle, square or tensor barriers.

Passenger to complete the check-in procedure and baggage drop at least 60 minutes before departure.

AT SECURITY CHECK-IN

Arrangements have been made at airports to guide passengers to walk through the ore-embarkation security screening.

Passenger to follow the directions as announced by the authorities and divest of all metal on the body to facilitate the security screening.

Passenger to bring only one hand luggage as per a specified size allowed by the airlines.

Passenger to cooperate with security staff by following the instructions for his/her own safety and security.

SECURITY HOLD AREA

Passenger to proceed to the security hold area after security screening.

While waiting in the security hold area, passenger to maintain social distancing and sanitization protocols.

Chairs marked 'Not For Use' should not be occupied.

While going around food and beverages shops, retail outlets, etc, the passenger should be aware of social distancing and maintain hygiene. Also, he/she should be aware of the locations where sanitizers would be made available.

Passenger to dispose of all the biohazardous material like used masks, gloves, tissues etc. in the yellow-coloured disposable bins/bags placed at strategic locations at the airport.

WHILE BOARDING

Passengers to be attentive towards various communication material displayed at the airport about various health advisories relating to pre-boarding and during the flight precautions.

Passengers to collect the safety kit (three-layered surgical mask and sanitizer) from the airlines near the boarding gate.

Passengers to wear a mask and sanitize his/her hands before proceeding to the boarding gate for scanning of the boarding pass.

Passengers to be attentive towards boarding announcements and reach the boarding queue while following social distancing.

Display of identity cards by passengers is a must and Check-in of the boarding pass would be done by the passenger by self-scanning of the e-boarding pass.

INSIDE THE AIRCRAFT

During the flight, passengers to strictly follow hygiene and sanitation. Face to face interaction to be minimized.

Passenger to minimize the use of toilets and avoid any non-essential movement in the aisles.

No queuing at the toilets and only one companion for children and the elderly would be allowed.

No meal service in the aircraft. Water bottle to be made available in the galley area or on the seats.

Eatables not to be consumed during the flight.

No newspaper/magazine will be available, no onboard sale of any item.

If the passenger feels uncomfortable, fatigued or has respiratory distress, it should be brought to the immediate notice of the crew.

AIRPORT TO DESTINATION

The disembarkation from the airlines would be sequential.

To disembark, passengers to strictly follow social distancing.

Sanitation should be maintained at the arrival gate, aerobridges, coaches, jet ladders, ramps etc.

Trolleys in the arrival area to be used sparingly.

BAGGAGE COLLECTION

Passenger to wait at the baggage hold area till the baggage arrives in batches.

Transit passengers will not be allowed to come out of the transit area.

EXIT FROM AIRPORT

Passengers to hire only authorised taxis.

Passengers to follow social distancing and hygiene while travelling in any mode of transportation.

On arrival at the destination, passengers to adhere to health protocols as prescribed by the destination.

Regulated pricing for flights:

40 minutes or less: Minimum Rs 2,000, Maximum Rs 6,000

40-60 minutes: Minimum Rs 2,500, Maximum Rs 7,500

60-90 minutes: Minimum Rs 3,000, Maximum Rs 9,000

90-120 minutes: Minimum Rs 3,500, Maximum Rs 10,000

120-150 minutes: Minimum Rs 4,500, Maximum Rs 13,000

150-180 minutes: Minimum Rs 5,500, Maximum Rs 15,700

180-210 minutes: Minimum Rs 6,500, Maximum Rs 18,600