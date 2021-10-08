YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Air Force Day: PM Modi greets air warriors

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings on Air Force Day, and said the Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism.

    Air Force Day: PM Modi greets air warriors

    The Indian Air Force was raised on this day in 1932.

    In a tweet Modi said, "Greetings to our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges.

    (PTI)

    More INDIAN AIR FORCE News  

    Read more about:

    indian air force narendra modi

    Story first published: Friday, October 8, 2021, 10:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 8, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X