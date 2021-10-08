IAF officer arrested on rape charges in Coimbatore, sent to judicial custody

Coimbatore's IAF rape case: Victim subjected to 'two finger test' at academy, pressurised to withdraw complain

Air Force Day: PM Modi greets air warriors

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings on Air Force Day, and said the Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism.

The Indian Air Force was raised on this day in 1932.

In a tweet Modi said, "Greetings to our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges.

(PTI)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, October 8, 2021, 10:09 [IST]