AIMPLB moves SC against Karnataka High Court order upholding Hijab ban

New Delhi, Mar 28: All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) moves Supreme Court against Karnataka High Court order which dismissed pleas against the ban on hijab in educational institutes.

Earlier, AIMPL and Jamiat Ulama i Hind - two largest organisations representing Indian Muslims, said it is "utterly disappointing".

"Right to wear attire, dress or clothing as per his or her choice is fundamental right given to any citizen. Moreover, the verdict pronounced by the Karnataka HC is against various sections of the Indian Constitution", Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, General Secretary of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board said.

In separate statements issued soon after the High Court ruling, All India Muslim Personal Law Board and Jamiat Ulama i Hind said the verdict would have a direct impact on religious freedom.

"This verdict would have many negative implications, especially on the education of Muslim girl students as they would lose their right to choice and their confidence in the present communal atmosphere", Maulana Mahmood Asa'd Madani, President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, said while maintaining that no society is governed only by its legal nuances about issues where traditional and social values matter a lot.

"There are instances when the government allows use of religious symbols and permits traditional practices. Against this backdrop stopping Muslim girls from wearing Hijab is discriminatory on the basis of their faith", he said.

The Karnataka High Court had dismissed petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi seeking permission to wear Hijab inside classrooms, saying the headscarf is not a part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith.

Story first published: Monday, March 28, 2022, 11:33 [IST]