AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemns online attack on Shami

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 25: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the online attack on cricketer Mohammad Shami after India lost to Pakistan in Sunday's T20 World Cup match.

The Hyderabad MP said, "Shami is being targeted on social media for yesterday's match, showing radicalization, hatred against Muslims. In cricket, you win or lose.

There are 11 players in team but only a Muslim player is targeted. Will BJP govt condemn it? [sic]"

India, which was favourite to win the match, suffered a humiliating loss against its arch-rivals. The Men in Blue scored 151 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs.

However, the bowling department failed to live up to the expectations as none of the bowlers was effect in the bowler-friendly condition. Mohammad Shami was the most expensive among the lot as he gave away 43 runs in 3.5 overs.

Pakistan crossed the winning line without losing a wicket.

On social media sites, Shami's timeline was filled with derogatory and abusive comments with many dragging his religion to criticise his poor performance. There were also calls from hate mongers who urged him to leave the country and settle in Pakistan.

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag too condemned the online attack and he tweeted, "'The online attack on Mohammad Shami is shocking and we stand by him. He is a champion and Anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts far more than any online mob. With you Shami. Agle match mein dikado jalwa,"

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 25, 2021, 16:20 [IST]