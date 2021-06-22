YouTube
    Aim is to help govt says Rahul Gandhi while releasing white paper on COVID-19

    New Delhi, June 22: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while releasing a white paper on COVID-19 said that the aim is not point fingers at the government. Our aim is to help the government prepare for the third wave.

    He also said that the entire country knows that a third wave will strike and hence our aim is to help the government fight it, he also said. He said that it is clear that the management of the first and second wave was disastrous and we have tried to point out the reasons behind it. I would even go so far as to say that there may be waves even after the third wave as the COVID-19 virus is mutating, Rahul Gandhi also said.

    He also said that the entire country knows that a third wave of COVID-19 is coming. We urge the government to prepare for it, he also said.

    Yesterday in terms of vaccination, good work had happened, Rahul said while referring to the record number of vaccines administered in the country in a single day. But this is not a series of events he said. The government has to make this process work not just for one day, but everyday until we have vaccinated the entire population, he also said.

