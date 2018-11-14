AIADMK unveils new statue of Jayalalithaa

Chennai, Nov 14: The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu has unveiled a bronze statue of former Chief Minister and AIADMK Chief J Jayalalithaa at their party headquarters in Chennai.

A decision to commission a new statue was made following criticism of the existing statue of Jayalalithaa that was unveiled during her 70th birth anniversary in February this year.

The new statue was unveiled by Chief Minister K Palanisamy and his deputy O Panneerselvam among cheers from party supporters.

The old life-size statue of the late leader in February was unveiled at a grand event on the occasion of her 70th birth anniversary. The bronze statue with a rose garland was placed next to that of AIADMK leader MG Ramachandran at the party office.It was widely criticised on social media. Many were disappointed as the statue had no resemblance to the late AIADMK leader.

Following this, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy ordered for a new statue. Veteran sculptor D Rajkumar Vudayar of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh was entrusted with the job of creating the eight-foot tall statue.