MGR's death anniversary observed in Tamil Nadu

The AIADMK paid homage to party founder MG Ramachandran on the former chief minister's 30th death anniversary.

The AIADMK leaders are at the memorial at Marina beach on the occasion of 30th death anniversary.

Also, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapadi K Palanisamy, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam paid tributes to late AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran at his Marina Beach memorial.

M G Ramachandran floated AIADMK in 1972, after he was suspended from DMK for alleging that the ministers were induling in corrupt practices. He became Chief Minister in 1977 and continued to be in office till his death on December24, 1987.

Meanwhile, counting is underway for the RK Nagar bypolls. Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran is leading the by-election in RK Nagar Assembly seat of Tamil Nadu with more than 590 votes, while the party's official candidate E Madhusudhanan is trailing at the second spot, followed by the DMK.

The bypoll is primarily as a contest between Dinakaran and the merged faction of chief minister E Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam.

The result will decide the battle for the political legacy of the late CM J Jayalalithaa, whose death last year necessitated the by-election. While Dinakaran contested as an Independent candidate, the EPS-OPS faction had fielded Madhusudhanan.

OneIndia News