AIADMK not in alliance with BJP: Tamil Nadu CM

Amid pressure over the formation of Cauvery Management Board, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palanisamy on Wednesday informed the state assembly that there was neither any alliance nor support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"There is no alliance with or support to the BJP," Palanisamy said in the assembly.

Palanisamy remarks come amidst criticism from opposition parties on being soft on the Centre over the setting up of Cauvery Management Board (CMB).

On March 15, the state assembly unanimously passed a resolution urging the Centre to set up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB), which would be a joint mechanism to manage the division of the waters of the Cauvery River involving the Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Central governments.

The AIADMK's MPs have been holding protests in the Parliament complex demanding the constitution of the CMB.

The Supreme Court had on February 16 ordered the Centre to set up the CMB within six weeks. It had also reduced the amount of water awarded to Tamil Nadu and had been notified in 2013.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day