AIADMK crisis in 10 points

Chennai, July 10: It was an eventful day for the AIADMK workers as Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) was on Monday elected as the party's interim General Secretary after much drama. The entire development of the day is explained here in 10 points:

At 9 am, the Madras High Court gave a go-ahead for the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Council meet.

Two groups, suspected to be supporters of OPS and EPS and carried AIADMK flags, clashed with each other, with TV visuals showing some persons hurling stones at each other and some damaging vehicles parked nearby. Some persons reportedly sustained injuries.

Putting an end to the dual-leadership structure in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) was elected as the party's interim General Secretary at its General Council meeting.

The meeting passed as many as 16 resolutions, including one that squashed dual-leadership and created the post of deputy general secretary and to ensure electing a person for the post by the primary members of the party. The party election will be conducted in four months.

Sasikala hits out at EPS, questions removal of O Panneerselvam

Along with OPS, his supporters - JCD Prabhakar, R Vaithilingam and PH Manoj Pandian were expelled from the AIADMK.

As per the resoultion passed by AIADMK on Monday, anyone who wants to contest for the post of General Secretary has to be a member of the party for 10 years. The candidature should be proposed by ten district secretaries and seconded by the same number of district secretaries of the AIADMK.

The post of General Secretary has been revived, for which primary members of the party will vote for in fresh elections. The post which was held by late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was abolished after her death in the year 2016.

O Paneerselvam (OPS) said that he was elected as coordinator by 1.5 crore cadres and that neither EPS nor another leader had the right to expel him. He termed his expulsion as invalid. Dindukal Srinivasan has replaced him as the AIADMK treasurer.

After EPS took control of AIADMK, the party changed its Twitter display picture to honour him. In the new display picture, he predominantly features flashing a victory sign next to J Jayalalithaa.

Former close associate of J Jayalalithaa, VK Sasikala questioned the removal of OPS from AIADMK, saying you cannot force yourself to attain position of power that actually won't last in a veiled reference to Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS).

