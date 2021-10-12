Ahead of UP polls, BJP holds marathon meet

New Delhi, Oct 12: The BJP held a marathon meeting in New Delhi to discuss the assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh next year. During the meet that lasted over 4 hours, the leaders discussed the possible fallout of the Lakhimpur-Kheri incident where four farmers were run over on October 3.

The farmers were run over allegedly by Ashish Mishra, the son of the junior home minister, Ajay Mishra.

There has been pressure on him to resign, but during a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said that he and his son were not on the spot at the time of the incident.

An ANI report said that party general secretary B L Santhosh, Uttar Pradesh in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, state chief Swantantra Dev Singh and Uttar Pradesh election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan were also present at the meet chaired by BJP chief J P Nadda.

The leaders also discussed the election agenda for the next 100 days. The state unit has been asked to reach out to the people with a positive message.

