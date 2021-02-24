YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Puducherry Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ahead of PM's visit, Holiday declared for schools on Thursday

    By
    |

    Puducherry, Feb 24: All schools here would be shut on Thursday in view of diversion of traffic for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in a government function and a BJP public meeting, said the Directorate of School Education.

    Ahead of PMs visit, Holiday declared for schools on Thursday

    Modi would be on a day's visit to C on Thursday to unveil various Centrally sponsored projects at a function through video conference at the convention centre in JIPMER.

    Govt has to focus on welfare, amount from monetisation will be invested in development: PM Modi

    He would then proceed to Lawspet to address a public meeting organised by the local unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the context of the upcoming Assembly poll.

    This would be Modi's second visit here. He had visited on February 25 in 2018 to participate in the golden jubilee of the formation of Auroville International project.

    More PUDUCHERRY News

    Read more about:

    puducherry Puducherry assembly elections 2021

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X