Ahead of PM Modi's visit, tight security deployed in Kolkata

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kolkata, Jan 22: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kolkata for the celebration of 'Parakram Diwas', the city has been turned into a fortress of sort by the city police and central security agencies.

According to reports, PM Modi will commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Saturday. He will preside over the inaugural function of the 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. A cultural programme "Amra Nuton Jouboneri Doot", based on the theme of Netaji, is also scheduled to be held on the day.

It is also said that about 2,000 police personnel will be deployed across Kolkata to monitor security mechanisms. Sand bunker and quick response teams will also be arranged at the venue where the Prime Minister will visit. Drone cameras will also be used to keep an eye on the movements in and around the particular area.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also take out a rally from Shyambazar five-point crossing to Red Road on Saturday to celebrate Netaji's birth anniversary. The rally will start at 12 noon from Netaji's statue at the busy crossing.

Reports stated that there will be naka-checking at several major traffic intersections of Kolkata from Friday night itself. Already the personal security team of the Prime Minister has arrived in Kolkata.