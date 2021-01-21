Ahead of Budget session, BJP leaders meet at Singh’s residence

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 21: In order to discuss the strategy for Parliaments, the leaders of the BJP met at Union Minister, Rajnath Singh's residence.

The party is gearing up to face the Opposition, which is looking to corner the government on the farm laws, China and the leaked WhatsApp messages of Republic TV editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami.

The Opposition's demands and the government's legislative plans for the session are expected to be discussed at an all-party meeting, which is customary before any Parliament session. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the all-party meeting on January 30.

Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, S Jaishankar, Prahlad Joshi and Thawar Chand Gehlot were among the others who attended the meeting at Singh's residence.

In Parliament, the Congress will take up the Goswami matter. The party has accused the Modi government of violating the Official Secrets Act and demanded a probe to find out how such sensitive information had been leaked.