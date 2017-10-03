Ahead of Amit Shah's visit to Kerala 3 BJP workers attacked

Kasargod (Ker), October 3: Ahead of the launch of 'Jan Raksha Yatra' today by the BJP, three party workers were attacked by unidentified men allegedly belonging to the CPI(M) in Neeleswaram town in Kasargod district.

The attack happened around 9:30 pm when the BJP workers were decorating a part of the National Highway-66 for the 15- day march, which will be launched by BJP chief Amit Shah.

The three injured BJP workers were being treated at a private hospital in Neeleswaram, the police said. No case has been registered in connection with the incident so far.

BJP Kasargod district secretary Sreekanth said nearly 20 CPI(M) workers attacked BJP activists without provocation, while they were decorating a road side at Neeleswaram market. Flex boards, tube-lights and a two-wheeler was also damaged, he said.

CPI(M) cadres, who could not tolerate the growing political influence of the BJP in the state were indulging in such attacks, he alleged.

Sreekanth further said around 15,000 BJP cadres were likely to participate from the district in stages during the march.

