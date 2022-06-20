Agnipath Scheme 2022: Registrations for Army begin today, full schedule released

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 20: The Agnipath Scheme 2022 introduced for military recruitment has generated a lot of interest and buzz.

The youth who enrol in the scheme or Agniveers will be given the opportunity to enrol in the Indian Army, Navy and Indian Airforce. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting the Agnipath Notification 2022 will be released for the Indian Army today, June 20 2022.

Agniveers interested in applying and enrolling in the Indian Army can register themselves starting today. The full schedule has been given below.

Agnipath Recruitment Notification 2022 and date to apply

Indian Army: June 20 2022

Indian Air Force: June 24 2022

Indian Navy: June 21 2022

What is Agnipath Scheme 2022:

This is a major defence policy reform introduced by the Government to usher in a new era in the Human Resource policy of the three Services. The policy, which comes into immediate effect, will hereafter govern the enrolment for the three services.

The AGNIPATH Scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces. It will provide an opportunity to the youth who may be keen to don the uniform by attracting young talent from the society who are more in tune with contemporary technological trends and plough back skilled, disciplined and motivated manpower into the society.

As for the Armed Forces, it will enhance the youthful profile of the Armed Forces and provide a fresh lease of 'Josh' and 'Jazba' whilst at the same time bring about a transformational shift towards a more tech savvy Armed Forces - which is indeed the need of the hour.

What will Agniveers earn:

Agniveers will be given an attractive customised monthly package along with Risk and Hardship allowances as applicable in the three services. On completion of the engagement period of four years, Agniveers will be paid one time 'Seva Nidhi' package which shall comprise their contribution including accrued interest thereon and matching contribution from the Government equal to the accumulated amount of their contribution including interest as indicated below:

Agnipath Scheme 2022: Income Tax benefits

The 'Seva Nidhi' will be exempt from Income Tax. There shall be no entitlement to gratuity and pensionary benefits. Agniveers will be provided non-contributory Life Insurance Cover of Rs 48 lakhs for the duration of their engagement period in the Indian Armed Forces.

Agnipath Scheme 2022: How to apply

Under the AGNIPATH scheme, the Agniveers will be enrolled in the Forces under respective Service Acts for a period of four years. They would form a distinct rank in the Armed Forces, different from any other existing ranks. Upon the completion of four years of service, based on organisational requirement and policies promulgated by the Armed Forces from time-to-time.

Agniveers will be offered an opportunity to apply for permanent enrolment in the Armed Forces. These applications will be considered in a centralised manner based on objective criteria including performance during their four- year engagement period and up to 25% of each specific batch of Agniveers will be enrolled in regular cadre of the Armed Forces. Detailed guidelines will be issued separately.

Enrolment will be undertaken through an online centralised system for all three services with specialised rallies and campus interviews from recognised technical institutes such as Industrial Training Institutes and National Skills Qualifications Framework, among others.

Enrolment will be based on 'All India All Class' basis and the eligible age will be in range from 17.5 to 21 years. Agniveers will meet the medical eligibility conditions laid down for enrolment in the armed forces as applicable to respective categories/trades. The educational qualification for Agniveers will remain as in vogue for enrollment in various categories. {For example: For entry into General Duty (GD) soldier, the educational qualification is Class 10}.

Agniveer Agnipath Scheme 2022: Service conditions:

The individuals, selected for enrolment in the Armed Forces as regular cadre, would be required to serve for a further engagement period of minimum 15 years and would be governed by the existing terms and conditions of service of Junior Commissioned Officers/Other Ranks in Indian Army and their equivalent in Indian Navy and Indian Air Force and that of Non Combatant enrolled in the Indian Air Force, as amended from time to time.

The scheme will lead to much more youthful and technically adept war fighting force by ensuring a fine balance between youthful and experienced personnel in the Armed Forces.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, June 20, 2022, 13:51 [IST]