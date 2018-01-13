AG Venugopal to meet CJI Dipak Misra today, hopes for positive outcome

Attorney General KK Venugopal on Saturday hoped that the crisis in the top judiciary following a revolt by four Supreme Court judges would be "settled".

"Let's hope everything works out very well. I am sure everything will be settled," he told reporters here.

"By Monday morning, litigants and lawyers will see unity among Supreme Court Judges," Venugopal told NDTV.

Attorney General (AG) KK Venugopal is expected to meet Chief justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra this evening.

The meeting comes in wake of the allegations made by four Supreme Court judges against the CJI at a first of its kind press conference held on Friday.

The four Justices Madan B. Lokur, Kurien Joseph, Ranjan Gogoi and Jasti Chelameswar questioned the conduct of the CJI, saying that their efforts have failed in convincing the latter to take steps to protect the institution.

CJI Misra is likely to hold a meeting with the four Judges as well and is expected to address the press later in the day.

Venugopal on Friday said the judges could have avoided going public with their complaints against Chief Justice Dipak Misra. He also said that the judges were men of repute and statesmen and hoped that they would solve their difference amicably.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's principal secretary Nripendra Misra was on Saturday morning seen driving to the residence of the Chief Justice. He was seen sitting inside his official car which returned from the gate of the Chief Justice's residence without entering there.

OneIndia News