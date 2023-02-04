After Solomon, US expands access to military bases in Philippines

Despite the fact that most of the action in geopolitics is taking place in Ukraine, the South China Sea is never calm for the reason that Chinese have turned it hot with their military activities.

New Delhi, Feb 4: The US is doing everything it could to measure up Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific region. Earlier it reopened its Solomon embassy after a three-decade hiatus and now it has decided to expand access to military bases in the Philippines. Although there have already been traditional terms between the US and Philippines, the two nations are working together to make them even stronger given the Chinese threat looming large in the region.

According to the new understanding, the Philippines will provide the US defence forces an expanded access to its military bases. It's not that the US does not have military bases in the region; however, the more the better is the idea that it is following. Recently, it started additional installations at the Okinawa island of Japan to keep an eye on China. It also decided to operate the Marine Corps from its Okinawa base.

Greater strategic footing for US forces

Since the latest understanding between the US and Philippines is that the US forces will have a greater strategic footing on the south-eastern edge of the South China Sea, it would be extremely helpful for Taiwan. Now, the US will have access to four more locations for its defence forces under 'Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA)'. This agreement was signed way back in 2014; however, required addition as situations have changed rapidly.

America has made sure that it partners with the countries from the region whether small or large. The Philippines has a huge role to play and that has also been admitted by Austin when he says that this is important as China continues to advance its illegitimate claims in the West Philippine Sea.

Saturday, February 4, 2023