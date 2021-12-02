After SC rap on pollution, Delhi Govt to shut schools from tomorrow

This is the national capital, what message are we sending: SC on Delhi air pollution

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 02: Schools in Delhi will be closed from tomorrow until further orders. News agency ANI while quoting Delhi's environment minister, Gopal Rai said that Delhi schools will remain closed over pollution until further orders.

Earlier the Supreme Court had pulled up the Delhi government over its decision to re-open schools in the backdrop of severe pollution. The government was also pulled up for its Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to curb pollution stating that it was merely a popular slogan.

A three judge Bench comprising Chief Justice of India, N V Ramanna, Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant said poor young boys standing in the middle of the road with banners, who is taking care of their health? Again, we've to say, other than the popularity slogan, what else is it.

We are serious about industrial and vehicular pollution. you cannot fire bullets from our shoulders, you have to take steps. Why are schools open, the Bench also said.

The government had reopened schools from November 29 for all classes despite the increasing pollution levels.

Story first published: Thursday, December 2, 2021, 13:47 [IST]