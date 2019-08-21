  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    After primary, select middle schools in Kashmir to open from today

    By Shreya
    |

    Srinagar, Aug 21: Jammu and Kashmir administration is all set to open middle schools in the Kashmir Valley from today, two days after primary schools were made functional.

    Schools, colleges and offices were shut for 15 days in the Valley, in the wake of elaborate security arrangements put in place by the Centre following the abrogation of Article 370.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "We did start that and there were staff members as well as students who attended, though the students' attendance yesterday was not very high," said Rohit Kansal, Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary of Planning Commission of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

    He further added, "Today as we have reviewed the position, we have noticed a considerable improvement in attendance of children and encouraging feedback and requests from parents. Keeping in view the request that we have received it has been decided that middle school in Kashmir Valley will also start functioning from tomorrow in areas where primary schools are already open."

    Over the two days, attendance and schools and government offices increased across Jammu and Kashmir.

    Life was slowly returning to normal in Jammu and Kashmir with the authorities further easing restrictions on Tuesday, officials said. Restrictions were relaxed in 136 police station areas, out of total 197, in Jammu and Kashmir.

    More teachers than students in Kashmir schools

    In Kashmir Valley, restrictions were eased in 50 out of 111 police station areas, state government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said.

    More landline phones were made operational on Tuesday. Over 73,000, out of total about 99,000, landlines phones were functional across Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

    Mobile services and internet remained suspended for the 16th consecutive day, while landline telephone services in many areas also remained affected.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir schools

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue