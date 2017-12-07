After ‘Pappu, shehzada’, BJP baptises Rahul with a new name, ‘immature shehzada’

New Delhi, Dec 7: What is your favourite nickname for Rahul? Is it Pappu or shehzada? Now, add one more to the list of sobriquets with which the soon-to-be Congress president is often addressed with.

The leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who love to make fun of Rahul by calling him with names like Pappu and shehzada, has baptised him with a new name--"immature shehzada".

In Hindi, the word shehzada means prince. Rahul is called a prince by his critics as he comes from the Gandhi family which has been at the helm of affairs in the country for the most part of independent India.

Thus Rahul, like princes from the days of monarchy, has inherited the Congress party and if the Congress wins the next parliamentary polls, he would become the Prime Minister of the country by default.

Now, the BJP has added an adjective "immature" before the shehzada to highlight the fact that the scion of the Gandhi family is a "juvenile" after he recently committed mathematical blunders in a tweet criticising the Narendra Modi government over price rise.

Recently, Rahul in a tweet addressed to PM Modi gave wrong figures to highlight the astronomical price rise during the BJP's rule both at the Centre and in Gujarat. After Rahul's mistakes were spotted by the media and BJP members, the Congress vice-president deleted the tweet and posted a new tweet with correct figures.

However, since the damage was already done, the BJP could not stop making a mockery of Rahul and his mathematical abilities.

"Rahul Gandhi's act always shows that he is an immature 'shehzada'. How many times he will tender an apology. A responsible person, who is going to be named the next Congress president, should not make such mistakes," a BJP MLA told ANI.

On Wednesday, Rahul admitted that unlike Modi he often commits mistakes like any other normal human being.

He also thanked his "BJP friends" for pointing out his mistakes. Rahul in the same tweet asked his critics to keep on pointing out his mistakes as and when he commits one, as it helps him to improve. And at the end of the tweet, Rahul with great warmth wrote, "Love you all."

"For all my BJP friends: unlike Narendrabhai, I am human. We do make the odd mistake and that's what makes life interesting. Thanks for pointing it out and please do keep it coming, it really helps me improve. Love you all," tweeted Rahul.

While the BJP called Rahul's Wednesday tweet an apology, it was actually a sarcastic take on the BJP's obsession to pinpoint Rahul's mistakes often.

As far as the nickname Pappu is concerned, Rahul has been christened as Pappu, which in Hindi means a fool, by the BJP and his online critics.

It has been more than a week since Rahul has been daily posting questions to the PM on Twitter on various issues as a part of the Congress' strategy to attack the BJP ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

The Assembly polls in the state are scheduled on December 9 and 14. The results of the elections will be declared on December 18.

On Thursday, Rahul asked PM Modi his ninth question pertaining to the agricultural crisis being faced by farmers in Gujarat and across the country.

OneIndia News