After Modi’s comment on Ram Temple, RSS says Govt expected to fulfil promise

    New Delhi, Jan 2: The RSS was quick to react to the Prime Minister's comments on the ordinance route and Ram Temple. PM Narendra Modi had said in an interview that an ordinance on the Ram Temple can be brought in only after a Supreme Court ruling.

    The RSS while reacting to the statement reminded the PM that he was voted in because the BJP had promised to explore all avenues available in the Constitution to build the Ram Temple.

    RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

    "The people expect that this government will fulfil its promise of building the Ram temple within its tenure," said Dattatreya Hosabale, Sangh Joint Secretary.

    In an interview with ANI, Modi had said had said that ordinance on triple talaq was brought after the SC verdict. We have said in our BJP manifesto that a solution would be found to this (Ayodhya) issue under Constitution."

    The statement came at a time when the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had said that the government should pass a law to authorise the construction of a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The temple must come up rather than testing the patience of the people, Bhagwat had also said.

    The RSS in a tweet said, "The people of Bharat have reposed complete confidence and gave BJP the full mandate. The people of Bharat expect this government to fulfil the same promise during this tenure- Dattatreya Hosabale, Sah Sarkaryvah (RSS),"

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 6:53 [IST]
