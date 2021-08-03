Centre trying peaceful solution to Assam-Mizoram dispute; no plans for CBI probe in border clashes

After meeting with PM, Assam, Mizoram withdraw cases

New Delhi, Aug 03: Both Assam and Mizoram have withdrawn police cases against each other after top leaders from the North East met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mizoram's Governor, K Hari Babu met with PM Modi and said that the Centre was trying to find a solution to the standoff in which seven people were killed and 41 others injured.

"The home minister is trying to defuse the tension and he is trying to find the solution. Both chief ministers have committed that peace will be restored," Babu said.

A group of the BJP lawmakers and two Union Ministers including Kiren Rijiju and Sarbananda Sonowal also met with the PM. The PM assured them of an amicable solution to the dispute.

"We assured him (PM Modi) unity of Northeast & that the unfortunate incident at Assam-Mizoram border won't be allowed to affect his vision to develop NE region," Rijiju said in a tweet.

Mizoram has said that it will not proceed against Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma and six other officials. "In order to build a conducive atmosphere for amicable solution to the Mizoram, Assam border dispute and to reduce the plight of suffering citizens. I have directed Mizoram Police to withdraw FIR dated July 26 filed at Vairengte, Kolasib in Mizoram," Mizoram's CM, Zoramthanga said in a tweet.

Assam on the other hand withdrew police cases against Mizoram MP L K Vanlalena and two senior officials. "I learn that hon'ble CM Zoramthanga has asked Mizoram Police to withdraw FIR dated July 26 against our officers. I heartily reciprocate this positive gesture and ask Assam Police to withdraw cases against DC, Kolasib and SDPO Vairengte," Sarma tweeted.

