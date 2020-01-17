After Kerala, resolution against CAA passed in Punjab Assembly, may move SC

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chandigarh, Jan 17: The ruling Congress moved a resolution in the State Assembly on Friday demanding scrapping of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

State Minister Brahm Mohindra moved the resolution against the CAA on the second day of the two-day special Assembly session.

"The CAA enacted by Parliament has caused countrywide anguish and social unrest with widespread protests all over the country. The state of Punjab also witnessed protests against this legislation, which were peaceful and involved all segments of our society," Mohindra said while reading out the resolution.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had hinted at the move when asked about a possible resolution.

Amarinder told mediapersons, "Wait till tomorrow." Earlier in the week, the Amarinder Singh government had declared "it will proceed according to the will of the House" on the issue of Citizenship Act, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

Meanwhile, he TPrint reported Punjab could challenge the constitutional validity of the Citizenship Act in the Supreme Court. The Kerala government had approached the Supreme Court on January 14, challenging the validity of the Citizenship Act.

Reacting to the development, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said he commended the Punjab Assembly for considering to move the resolution to repeal the CAA.

I commend the Punjab Legislative Assembly that will take up for consideration today a well-reasoned Resolution calling for the repeal of CAA. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) 17 January 2020

Earlier, the Kerala Assembly had recently passed a resolution demanding the scrapping of the controversial law, becoming the first state in the country to do so.