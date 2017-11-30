After Kathputli colony, DDA bulldozers strike Delhi's Chirag Market

Nearly 50 shops have been razed at Delhi's Chirag market by the Delhi Development Authority who claimed that the shop owners had illegally possessed in spite of documents shown by the shopkeepers refuting claims of illegal possession by the DDA.

The shopkeepers claimed that on November 29, four bulldozers of the DDA demolished all shops in the market without any prior notice or compensation. The shopkeepers also added that there were no order letters with the DDA.

Oneindia spoke to the Sub Divisional Magistrate of the area, Nidhi Sarohe, who told us that a notice was sent from the SDM's end. However, if the notice has reached the shopkeepers or not could not be clarified.

She also told that the land belongs to the DDA and not the shop owners, and that is the reason why all the documents produced by the shopkeepers will hold no relevance and even the Court will not issue a stay order because the land was in illegal possession until now.

However, shopkeepers not only claimed that they have proper documents to substantiate their claims, they also said that when the MCD had sealed all markets in 2007, Chirag Market was the only market which was opened in 2009 after verification of documents.

They also said that because no notice was issued to them prior to the demolition, all their material is now trapped inside the debris, and they are not being able to work. The shopkeepers have decided to approach the Delhi High Court regarding the issue on Monday.

OneIndia News