After joining BJP, Aparna Yadav takes 'blessing' of Mulayam

    Lucknow, Jan 21: After joining the BJP in New Delhi, Aparna Bisht Yadav returned to Lucknow and took blessings of her father-in-law and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

    Aparna Yadav takes blessing of Mulayam
    Aparna Yadav takes 'blessing' of Mulayam

    She shared a picture touching the feet of Mulayam Singh Yadav on her Twitter account. "After taking the membership of Bharatiya Janata Party, on coming to Lucknow, took blessings from father/ netaji," she said in a tweet.

    In another tweet, she wrote "On reaching Lucknow Amausi Airport from Delhi by taking membership of BJP was given a grand welcome by supporters and workers, I thank all of you that by coming in such a large numbers, you all have encouraged me."

    Aparna, the younger daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, had joined the BJP on Wednesday at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

    Congratulating her on joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister of the state Akhilesh Yadav had told reporters that Netaji had tried a lot to convince her.

