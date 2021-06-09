After Jitin Prasada's exit, will Sachin Pilot be the next?

Why Sachin Pilot called himself the strongest soldier sent to the border

New Delhi, June 09: With Jitin Prasada, yet another young turk switching to BJP, Sachin Pilot's name shot to the top of the trending list on social media. Will he be the next Jyotiraditya Scindia or Jitin Prasada, as many on social media speculated?

Pilot - who is reportedly miffed against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan has said that none of his issues have been resolved by the party panel.

Last year, Pilot and 18 other MLAs had rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot, leading to Pilot's sacking as deputy chief minister and state party chief. He ultimately backed after a meeting with Gandhi's.

Amid reports that many in the Pilot camp were unhappy over the party central leadership''s failure to address their grievances as yet, senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathore sought to add fuel to the fire with his remarks that anything can happen any time.

"At last what had been troubling his mind is finally spoken. Only time will tell when this spark will ignite an explosion. The then state congress chief Sachin pilot had played an important role in bringing the Congress to power. The reconciliation committee is yet to resolve issues. Anything can happen any time," Rathore, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, tweeted on Tuesday.

Pilot, however, dismissed the BJP leader''s comment as "useless".

"Instead of making useless statements, BJP leaders of the state should seriously loon into their situation. Factionalism and infighting are so dominant that BJP is not even able to play the role of opposition," he said.

Pilot, the former deputy chief minister, has reportedly expressed his displeasure at the lack of action by a central panel formed 10 months ago to address the grievances raised by him.

When contacted, Pilot refused to comment on the matter.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Jitendra Singh, who is considered close to Pilot, said that the central leadership should fulfil whatever promises they had made to the Pilot camp.

Responding to questions from reporters in Alwar on Wednesday, Singh said, "Whatever talks were held with the high command or in-charge general secretary, they should fulfil it. If he (Pilot) has raised the issue (inaction on complaints), I don''t think there is anything wrong in it."

The fresh rumblings in the state Congress come before the impending reshuffle in the government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Senior party leader Hemaram Choudhary who supported Pilot had recently resigned from the government, citing displeasure over some issues. Other leaders from the Pilot camp, including Ved Prakash Solanki and Ramesh Meena, have also made remarks against the government in the recent past.

In July last year, Pilot and some MLAs supporting him raised the banner of revolt against Gehlot. He returned to the party fold only after the high command set up a committee to address his grievances.

Prasada''s move to switch sides will compound the troubles of the Congress leadership which continues to battle internal factionalism in Punjab and Rajasthan and latest trouble even in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka.

While in Punjab former minister Navjot Sidhu has been publicly attacking Chief minister Amarinder Singh, in Rajasthan former deputy CM Pilot has been voicing his disappointment over the AICC functioning and continues to be at loggerheads with CM Ashok Gehlot.

In Karnataka, the tussle between DK Sivakumar and Siddharamaiah is brewing and in Chhattisgarh senior leader and Health Minister TS Singh Deo is silently waiting in the wings to get a chance to become the chief minister.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 9, 2021, 18:30 [IST]