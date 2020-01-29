After initial signs of coronavirus, Rajasthan man admitted at SMS hospital tests negative

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jaipur, Jan 29: A man who was found with symptoms of coronavirus here has been tested negative for the virus infection on Wednesday. "The test report of the patient, who is admitted at SMS hospital in Jaipur, is negative," a spokesperson of the health department said.

The patient is under observation and will be discharged later, he added. The report of the patient's blood samples sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing was received on Wednesday.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma said a total of 18 people from four districts of the state had returned to the country from China and the respective district chiefs and medical officers were directed to keep them under surveillance for 28 days.

Sharma also urged the Union health minister to make the screening facility available at the international terminals of various airports in the country.