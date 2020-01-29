  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Coronavirus Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    After initial signs of coronavirus, Rajasthan man admitted at SMS hospital tests negative

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Jan 29: A man who was found with symptoms of coronavirus here has been tested negative for the virus infection on Wednesday. "The test report of the patient, who is admitted at SMS hospital in Jaipur, is negative," a spokesperson of the health department said.

    After initial signs of coronavirus, Rajasthan man admitted at SMS hospital tests negative

    The patient is under observation and will be discharged later, he added. The report of the patient's blood samples sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing was received on Wednesday.

    2019-nCoV: Delhi tourist suspected of coronavirus admitted in Goa medical college

    Health Minister Raghu Sharma said a total of 18 people from four districts of the state had returned to the country from China and the respective district chiefs and medical officers were directed to keep them under surveillance for 28 days.

    Sharma also urged the Union health minister to make the screening facility available at the international terminals of various airports in the country.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus rajasthan

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 12:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 29, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X