After Indian student's death, PM Modi chairs meet on Ukraine-Russia crisis

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Mar 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a high-level meeting this evening on the Ukraine crisis, his fourth since Sunday, official sources said.

The meeting comes as the situation in the war-hit country worsened, with one Indian student also losing his life in shelling in Kharkiv as Russian troops advanced deeper into Ukraine.

Modi has asserted that his government's top priority is to ensure safety and evacuation of Indian students. PTI

Story first published: Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 18:51 [IST]