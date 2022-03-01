YouTube
    After Indian student's death, PM Modi chairs meet on Ukraine-Russia crisis

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a high-level meeting this evening on the Ukraine crisis, his fourth since Sunday, official sources said.

    After Indian students death, PM Modi chairs meet on Ukraine-Russia crisis

    The meeting comes as the situation in the war-hit country worsened, with one Indian student also losing his life in shelling in Kharkiv as Russian troops advanced deeper into Ukraine.

    Modi has asserted that his government's top priority is to ensure safety and evacuation of Indian students. PTI

    narendra modi russia ukraine war

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 18:51 [IST]
