After her LV bag video becomes viral, Mahua Moitra responds on twitter

New Delhi, Aug 02: In response to the viral video that apparently showed TMC MP Mahua Moitra hiding her Louis Vitton bag amid the price rise debate in the Parliament, Mitra posted a collage of photos that indicates that she has been using the bag since 2019.

"Jholewala fakir in Parliament since 2019. Jhola leke aye the... jhola leke chal padenge... (Came with a bag, will leave with the bag)," she wrote along with the photo.

BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday evening shared the clip in which she is seen picking her bag and keeping it on the floor while Trinamool's Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar was speaking on price rise.

Sonia Gandhi encircled and heckled pack-wolf style in Lok Sabha, says TMC MP Mahua Moitra

Jholewala fakir in Parliament since 2019.



Jhola leke aye the… jhola leke chal padenge… pic.twitter.com/2YOWst8j98 — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) August 2, 2022

He tweeted, "Marie Antoinette Mahau Moitra hiding her expensive bag during a discussion on price rise- hypocrisy has a face & its this! A party that believes in TMC- Too Much Corruption discusses price rise after not cutting VAT & alliance with UPA that gave run away inflation of 10% plus. [sic]"

Marie Antoinette Mahau Moitra hiding her expensive bag during a discussion on price rise- hypocrisy has a face & its this! A party that believes in TMC- Too Much Corruption discusses price rise after not cutting VAT & alliance with UPA that gave run away inflation of 10% plus pic.twitter.com/VByJsk4tBV — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) August 1, 2022

In a matter of hours, the clip went viral and #LouisVuitton became a trending topic on Twitter as people discussed the irony.

Reportedly, the cost of the bag is said to be Rs 2 lakh.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 2, 2022, 17:16 [IST]