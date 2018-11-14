After GSAT-29, ISRO aims high with plan to launch 22 missions in 2019

Sriharikota, Nov 14: Going full throttle on its operational capabilities, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is taking concrete steps towards scaling up its operations.

It prepares to launch 22 missions in 2019, while setting a target of 50 successful missions within the next three years.

Following the missions, ISRO chief Sivan said, in January next, ISRO would launch the Chandrayaan-II mission (lunar lander) which will be the first operational mission of the GSLV-Mk III-vehicle.

India's solar mission Aditya-L1 will also be launched in 2019 besides demonstrating the commercially viable baby rocket, Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), in May-June 2019.

The solar mission's main aim is to improve our understanding of "dynamical processes of the sun," and to help resolve some notable questions pertaining to solar physics.

The bigger launches include GSAT-20 in August, and the GSAT-20 in August, and the GSAT-30, which will replace the INSAT-4A and IRNSS-1J.

Also Read ISRO successfully launches GSAT-29 on India's heaviest rocket GSLV Mark III; PM calls double success

Aside of this, the agency also plans to have two demonstration flights of the SSLV in May and October after which it can go into production phase.

ISRO launches before 2019

Addressing reporters after the successful launch of the second developmental flight GSLV-MkIII-D2 carrying communication satellite GSAT-29, he said, "we have to achieve 10 missions before January."

"That is six satellite missions as well as four launch vehicle missions. Definitely, the task in front of us is very huge," he said.

Also Read Why GSLV Mk-III launch is key to Gaganyan mission?

According to him, after Wednesday's flight, the heaviest launcher of India has completed its development flights and is entering into the operational group of launchers of ISRO, that is along with the PSLV (polar satellite launch vehicle) and GSLV.