After getting vaccinated, Sitharaman says fortunate to be in India

New Delhi, Mar 04: Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman got her first dose of vaccine against COVID-19 at the Fortis Hospital in Delhi's Vasant Kunj.

"Got my first dose of the vaccination against COVID-19 this morning. Thanking sister Ramya PC, for her care and professionalism. Fortunate to be in India, where development and dissemination has been prompt and affordable," the Sitharaman tweeted.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal received the first dose of the novel coronavirus vaccine at LNJP hospital. Besides Kejriwal, his parents also got their first dose of the drug.

1.28 lakh people over 60 years get 1st dose of COVID vaccine

"My parents and I have taken a jab of COVID-19 vaccine at LNJP hospital. We took Covishield. We don't have any problems and are in good health," Kejriwal said after getting the vaccine shot.

He also made an appeal to those who are eligible for vaccination to come forward to take the vaccine.

"There are good facilities at LNJP hospital. There is no need to fear. Doubts in people's mind regarding vaccine no longer exist," he added.