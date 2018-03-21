After father removed from job, 2-year-old girl child in Bhind, MP allegedly dies of starvation

Bhopal, March 21: One more case of starvation death, this time from Madhya Pradesh, has shocked the nation. In the last few months, several cases of alleged starvation deaths have been reported from various parts of the country. The victim, a two-year-old girl child, died in Bhind on Tuesday, as her family had no money to buy food and feed the little one. Her father, a daily wage earner, was recently removed from his job.

Talking about his plight, the father of the deceased told that his daughter died due to hunger. "I was removed from my work as a labourer and not given the wages and so could not buy food," he told ANI. After the news of the death of the girl came to light, the authorities gave the family Rs 10,000. Officials also provided food to the family.

#MadhyaPradesh: A 2-year-old girl died in Bhind allegedly due to starvation, her father says 'I was removed from my work as a laborer and not given the wages and so could not buy food'. Family was provided with Rs 10,000 by the administration. pic.twitter.com/kHNQyofIzE — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2018

As per the authorities in Bhind, the family had no food to eat for two days. "We were told at 11 am that there's a household which had no food for two days. First, we provided the family food. The girl already had fever and passed away in afternoon. The body was sent for postmortem. Police officials have been directed to take necessary actions," Santosh Tiwari, SDM of Bhind, was quoted as saying by ANI.

We were told at 11 am that there's a family who has not had food since 2 days. We provided them food first of all. The girl already had fever & passed away in afternoon. Body was sent for postmortem. Police has been directed to take necessary actions: Santosh Tiwari,SDM Bhind pic.twitter.com/GUuhR9OL3m — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2018

In January this year, a 42-year-old man died due to hunger in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly.

The man from Bhamora village in Bareilly has left behind his old and ailing mother, who is 90 years old. According to neighbours, the family had "nothing to eat" which led to the man's tragic death.

In November last year, one more alleged starvation death was reported from Bareilly. A 50-year-old woman, Sakina, reportedly died of starvation after her husband, Ishaq Ahmed, was allegedly denied ration because she could not accompany him to provide biometric authentication at the ration shop.

The first major case of alleged starvation death was reported from Jharkhand in September last year. The mother of an 11-year-old school-going girl alleged that her daughter died as the family stopped getting rice under the government's Public Distribution System (PDS) as they had no Aadhaar card.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state also witnessed the death of a 45-year-old rickshaw puller allegedly due to hunger in October. Along with the BJP-ruled states, alleged starvation deaths were also reported from Karnataka (where the Congress is in power) last year. Reports stated that three brothers of a family died because they had no food to eat.

