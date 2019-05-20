After exercising caution at first, BJP leader makes this prediction

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 20: Hours before the exit poll results were declared, BJP leader and union minister Prakash Javadekar had made his own predictions. He had said the exit polls will start but only on May 23 will we get the exact results.

He also predicted that the Narendra Modi will come back with more seats when compared to 2014. In the 2014 elections, the BJP had won 282 seats. He projected that the BJP would return to power with over 300 seats.

It may be recalled that BJP president, Amit Shah had said that the BJP under Modi's leadership will form the next government. The people have been behind us to form a Modi led government against, Shah had told reporters at a press conference last week.