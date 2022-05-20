YouTube
    After engine shutdown, Bengaluru-bound Air India flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 20: A Bengaluru-bound Air India flight returned to the Mumbai airport as one of its engines shut down mid-air due to a technical issue. The A320neo plane turned back 27 minutes after it took off at 9.45 am.

    Air India spokesperson said the passengers were flown to the destination Bengaluru after a change of aircraft on Thursday. Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation is conducting an investigation into this incident, sources told news agency PTI.

    Sources said that A320neo planes have CFM's Leap engines on them and the pilots of the A320neo plane received a warning about high exhaust gas temperatures on one of the engines just minutes after the aircraft's departure from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport at 9.43 AM. With that engine being shut down, the pilot landed back at the Mumbai airport at 10.10 AM, sources said.

    When asked about the incident, Air India spokesperson said: "Air India accords top priority to safety and our crew are well adept at handling these situations. Our Engineering and Maintenance teams had immediately started looking into the issue." "The scheduled flight had left with passengers to Bengaluru after a change of aircraft," the spokesperson added. PTI

