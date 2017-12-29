After death threats, Humans of Hindutva quits FB: True, Hindu fundamentalists can’t take satire

New Delhi, Dec 29: The controversial Facebook page, Humans of Hindutva, known for its hard-hitting satire on the Narendra Modi government and right-wing groups, on Thursday quit the social networking site for the second time in less than four months.

The Facebook page run by an anonymous person has stated on his website, Satyanash, that the decision to quit Facebook was personal because of "threats to my life which I can't take lightly".

Earlier in September too, the administrator of the popular Facebook page had left the social networking site citing similar reasons. However, the Facebook page was reactivated on popular demand as fans did not want the administrator to stop airing views because of threats and bullying allegedly from fundamentalists.

According to a note published on the administrator's website on Thursday, the person behind the Humans of Hindutva decided to take down the page after receiving death threats.

"I'm quitting out of my own accord. I've not been banned or mass reported. I have recently received some threats to my life which I can't take lightly. I am outnumbered, live in a BJP state and come from a middle-class family with no political or police connections.

"I have no desire to end up like Gauri Lankesh or Afrazul Khan. Actually, more than myself I worry for the safety of my family. I hope those who threatened me consider this as a victory and leave us alone. I have deleted the HOH page and will delete this website soon. Congratulations to Hindutva for winning this David vs. Goliath fight. As for those who were kind enough to lend me their ears for the last eight months, I'd like to wish you all a Happy New Year. Cheers and alvida. Thanks for giving me some of your time," he wrote.

The page was inspired by Brandon Stanton's "Humans of New York". While it was active, Humans of Hindutva regularly posted satirical comments on right-wing fundamentalism, current events, casteism, moral policing and attacks by gau rakshaks, to name a few.

On Friday, "Humans of Hindutva" was trending on Twitter.

Twitter users expressed horror that the page had to be taken down because of death threats from Hindu fundamentalists, who are stated to be emboldened under the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Had a brief chat with my friend who runs the Humans of Hindutva page. He told me that trolls have got a hold of his phone number and they're sending him death threats. He's scared for his wife and children, so he's shut the page for now. The nation can't take a joke. — Jairaj Singh (@JairajSinghR) December 28, 2017

Many called it another example of an attack on freedom of speech under the Modi government. Others say that Indians are too thick-skinned to take a "joke".

So sad that the page called Humans of Hindutva had to be taken down. Freedom of expression is a joke in this country! — Meghna Roy (@meghna_roy_) December 28, 2017

Sad day for freedom of speech. Humans of Hindutva has been deleted, so is humans sense of humor. sad that we are living amongst such intolerant peabrained assholes. — Devi (@de_extremist) December 29, 2017

However, others welcome the development citing that Humans of Hindutva was spreading venom against Hindus.

Humans Of Hindutva a Facebook used to Mock Hindus run by a Muslim man. Can a Hindu survive without getting murdered after running a page like Humans Of Islam in India. No he will be brutally murdered. Stop mocking Hindus instead look & introspect Muslims. — Abhinav Kr Rai (@videathink) December 29, 2017

Many also demanded that the page should be back as it was depicting India's current socio-political situation aptly with satire.

Guys Lets unite, If we don't unite these thugs will threaten us like this.. Lets Bring back this Humans of Hindutva facebook page and Fight till it meets the end..!! 👍 — Sara Ali Khan (@WhoSaraAliKhan) December 28, 2017

OneIndia News