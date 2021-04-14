After CBSE, will ICSE board exams be cancelled?

New Delhi, Apr 14: After CBSE cancelled Class 10 exams, all eyes are now on ICSE exams, which would be held next month. The ICSE or Class 10 exam would begin on May 4 and would end on June 7, while ISC or Class 12 exam would end on June 18, 2021.

After CBSE board exam cancellation, students and parents are expecting CISCE to postpone the board exams. Amid growing pressure, the government on Wednesday cancelled class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams in view of surge in COVID-19 cases.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The exams were scheduled to be held from May 4.

"The board exams for class 10 are cancelled. The result will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion developed by the board," a Ministry of Education (MoE) official said.

"Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks will be given an opportunity to sit for exams when the situation is conducive. "The class 12 exams have been postponed and a review of the situation will be done after June 1. Students will be given at least a 15-day notice before the exams are conducted," the official added.

Soon after the decision, the internet was flooded with posts requesting the ICSE be cancelled in line with CBSE. Take a look at few tweets

Usually, the CICSE board exams are conducted in February-March of each year. However, the exams were delayed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, the board had to cancel its pending exams because of the virus and the result was declared on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme decided by the board.