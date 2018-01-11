After Bahrain, Rahul to visit his constituency Amethi for the 1st time as Congress chief

Lucknow, Jan 11: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is all set to visit his constituency Amethi in Uttar Pradesh on January 15. The two-day visit to Amethi will be his first as the boss of the Congress.

Last time the Member of Parliament (MP) from Amethi visited his constituency was in October last year.

Rahul took over as the Congress chief from his mother Sonia Gandhi on December 16.

According to reports, Rahul is unlikely to stop in Lucknow, the state capital, and would go directly to Amethi.

"We have been told to expect him in the week following the festival of Makar Sankranti, which is on January 14. As soon as we get a confirmed date, we will start making arrangements for a grand welcome. People here have been waiting to celebrate his taking over as party president," Amethi Congress district president Yogendra Mishra told Times of India, a few days ago.

"Amethi is his constituency and his home. Rahulji knows that people are waiting to greet him," said UP Congress chief Raj Babbar.

Rahul returned to India after visiting Bahrain on Wednesday. He thanked the country's leaders and its people for their love and hospitality.

Rahul met Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and Foreign Minister Prince Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa and discussed ways to develop sports and cricketing ties between the two countries.

"Thank you Bahrain for an inspiring and educational trip. Special thanks to HRH @bahraincpnews, HE @khalidalkhalifa, HH @khalidbinhamad, HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, GOPIO and its participants, the Bahraini people and the Indian community for their love and hospitality," tweeted Rahul.

Rahul visited Bahrain as a part of his outreach to the Indian diaspora and it was seen as a move to popularise the Congress among the Indians living in the Middle East.

During his last visit to Amethi in October last year, Rahul spoke about the Goods and Services Tax (GST), unemployment and agrarian crisis.

Rahul has been accused by his critics of neglecting Amethi as his constituency still lacks several facilities, including good roads.

In August last year, dozens of posters describing Rahul as "missing" came up in his parliamentary constituency in UP. The posters carried the Gandhi scion's picture, written below was a reward for anyone who could trace the missing MP. The posters, however, were not attributed to any individual or organisation.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is giving special focus to Amethi before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

OneIndia News