What is a nasal COVID-19 vaccine? Is it better than the jab and how does it work

All 94 crore adults to be vaccinated by December: Here is how the Centre is planning it

After attacking PM on COVID-19 vaccine, Chidambaram says he stands corrected

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 08: After rebutting Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's assertion that the Centre allowed states to buy the vaccines in response to demands from the states, former union minister, P Chidambaram backed down after a letter written to the PM by Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee appeared on the social media.

"I told ANI 'please tell us which state government demanded that it should be allowed to directly procure vaccines'. Social media activists have posted the copy of the letter of CM, West Bengal to PM making such a request. I was wrong. I stand corrected," Chidambaram said on Twitter.

Mamata Banerjee in her letter to the PM wanted Bengal to be allowed to procure vaccines on its own and fulfil the state's requirements.

"We would request you to kindly take up the matter with appropriate authority so that State government is able to purchase the vaccines from designated point on top priority basis because the West Bengal government wants to provide vaccination free of cost to all the people," she said in the letter dated February 24.

Following PM Modi's address to the nation, Chidambaram criticised him while stating that the PM was trying to blame the opposition for his mistakes. Quoted by ANI, Chidambaram said nobody, but nobody said that Centre should not procure vaccines. He now blames state govts saying - they wanted to procure vaccines so we allowed them. Let us know which CM, which state govt, on what date demanded that he should be allowed to procure vaccines.

Following the address, Mamata said she focused on the PM's announcement that the Centre would provide the vaccines free of cost to all adults. She also recalled that she had made this demand multiple times. It took him four months but after much pressure. He has finally listened to us and implemented what we have been asking all this while, she said in a tweet.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, June 8, 2021, 8:28 [IST]