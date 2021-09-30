After Amit Shah, Amarinder Singh meets NSA Ajit Doval amid Punjab Congress crisis

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Sep 30: A day after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at his residence in Delhi on Thursday.

The former Chief Minister of Punjab had a one-hour meeting with Amit Shah, triggering rumours of changing camps following a fallout with the party high command and Punjab party chief Navjot Sidhu.

After the meeting, Singh said that he discussed farmers' issues with the Union Home Minister. "Met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Discussed prolonged farmers' agitation against farm laws and urged him to resolve crisis urgently by repealing controversial three agri-laws and guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification," he said.

Although the 79-year-old Congress leader stated that he met Shah to discuss about farmers agitation, rumours have been doing rounds that he is considering joining the BJP as he himself had kept "all options open" after he was forced to resign from the post of Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the rift within the Punjab Congress is far from over as Sidhu has resigned from the post of party chief just minutes after the cabinet formation. Today, he will be meeting Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

He tweeted, "Chief Minister has invited me for talks ... will reciprocate by reaching Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh at 3:00 PM today, he is welcome for any discussions !"

On the other hand, the G-23 leaders (group of 23 leaders) are pressing on the party to immediately convene a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting amid mass exodus.

"We (leaders of G-23) are not the ones who will leave the party and go anywhere else. It is ironic. Those who were close to them (party leadership) have left and those whom they don't consider to be close to them are still standing with them," Kabil Sibal said.

Story first published: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 12:46 [IST]