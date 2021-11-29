After Airtel and Vi, Reliance Jio hikes prepaid tariffs by 20%, effective December 1

Reliance seeks urgent intervention by HC after Jio towers are vandalised in Punjab

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Nov 29: After Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator on Sunday announced up to 21 per cent hike in its prepaid tariffs from next month.

The revised tariff rates will be effective from December 1 and can be opted from all existing touchpoints and channels.

The tariff hikes entail JioPhone Plan, Unlimited Plans, and data add on, and range between 19.6 per cent and 21.3 per cent.

The customers still have two days to recharge with older plans.

"In line with its commitment to further strengthen a sustainable telecom industry, where every Indian is empowered with a true digital life, Jio today announced its new unlimited plans. These plans will provide the best value in the industry," Reliance Jio said in a statement.

Jio has said the new plans are in order to "ensure a sustainable telecom industry."

"These plans will provide the best value in the industry. Upholding the Jio promise of providing the best-quality service at the lowest price globally, Jio customers will continue to be the biggest beneficiaries," added Jio.

Airtel and Vodafone Idea last week had announced up to 25 per cent hike in their prepaid plans tariffs to improve financials.

Story first published: Monday, November 29, 2021, 2:25 [IST]