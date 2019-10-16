  • search
    After 40 days, SC reserves judgement on Ayodhya case, allows written submission till Oct 19

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 16: The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its judgement in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case after hearing arguments from all the concerned parties. The hearing for the Ayodhya land dispute case went on for 40 days.

    A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi heard the case. The SC has been hearing the matter on a daily basis for 40 days.

    Here are the updates:

    4:20 PM, 16 Oct
    The SC has said that the rest of the submissions can be made in written form over the next three days. The court had earlier reserved its order after hearing the case for 40 days on a day to day basis.
    4:02 PM, 16 Oct
    The SC completed the hearing two days before the intended date. Earlier the court had fixed the last date of hearing for October 18. Written submissions to be submitted in three days.
    4:00 PM, 16 Oct
    The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on the appeals in the Ayodhya case.
    3:59 PM, 16 Oct
    On demolition of mosque in 1992, What was destroyed was of Muslims, the right of its reconstruction and restoration can only be with the Muslims, Dhavan reiterates
    3:56 PM, 16 Oct
    Meanwhile, all officers holiday in UP cancelled till November 30, as high alert in Ayodhya before decision on Ram temple.
    3:54 PM, 16 Oct
    3:50 PM, 16 Oct
    Meanwhile, News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) issued advisory on #AyodhyaHearing coverage: *Do not speculate court proceedings. *Ascertain facts of hearing. *Do not use mosque demolition footage. *Do not broadcast any celebrations. *Ensure no extreme views are aired in debates.
    3:46 PM, 16 Oct
    No act of God can be attributable to Babur and hence he was not bound by any law, Rajeev Dhavan says in SC.
    3:29 PM, 16 Oct
    On adverse possession, Commisioner in 1886 had decided that Hindus had no title. Decision is binding on the appellants, the Hindus
    3:23 PM, 16 Oct
    Dhavan calls PN Mishra's argument on grant of land 'foolish'. Mishra opposes the submission. Dhavan says it is about the argument, nothing personal
    3:19 PM, 16 Oct
    He is an intellectual, he thought if this map is presented before the court his case will become non-existent. If he had objections he could have said that in the time that was given to him," says Kunal Kishore, publisher of map that was torn by Advocate Dhavan.
    2:46 PM, 16 Oct
    On the Hindu Mahasabha, Rajeev Dhavan says that there are 8 factions and four distinct submissions. Have they been honest enough to bring facts before the court.
    2:42 PM, 16 Oct
    CJI Gogoi agrees with Dhavan and clarifies in the Court that he indeed said Dhavan may tear the pages.
    2:42 PM, 16 Oct
    On the incident of tearing of the pages in Court in the morning session, Dhavan says,"The incident is going viral. But fact is that I wanted to throw the pages away and the CJI said I may tear them. And I tore them so I'd say it was with the permission of Court."
    2:41 PM, 16 Oct
    Rajeev Dhavan commences arguments. Says he will address issues point by point. He says that the Hindu Mahasabha is not consistent in their submissions.
    2:28 PM, 16 Oct
    Zafaryab Jilani, Advocate Sunni Waqf Board says any application of withdrawal will be given in court. No application has been filed as yet.
    2:28 PM, 16 Oct
    Senior advocate P N Mishra arguing for Punaruddhar Samiti refers to Baburnama that mentions Babur followed Islam. He says this demolishes the claim of the Muslim side that Babur was a ruler and was not bound by any laws.
    2:24 PM, 16 Oct
    Mishra cites written works and the gazetteer to make a case that the site was not put to use to offer namaz prior to the 1850s
    2:24 PM, 16 Oct
    Senior advocate PN Mishra appearing for one of the Hindu parties tells Court that the Muslim side have no evidence of use of the land or title of it prior to 1856
    2:20 PM, 16 Oct
    Final leg of arguments begin. Subramanian Swamy seeks permission to argue. SC says his petition has been de-tagged. Swamy seeks permission to leave the court.
    2:18 PM, 16 Oct
    Court assembles for the post lunch session
    1:31 PM, 16 Oct
    The Bench has risen for lunch. The Shia Waqf Board has concluded arguments. Dhavan will argue for an hour after the break.
    1:08 PM, 16 Oct
    Bench rises for lunch
    Rajeev Dhavan to get a slot post lunch to make his rejoinder arguments
    12:58 PM, 16 Oct
    'If we succumb to this prayer, this would be Bench hunting and taming the judiciary. You want the bench of your choice.. that is destroying the very fundamentals of the system. I perceive like that', Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra reacts.
    12:57 PM, 16 Oct
    Jain asked to conclude his submissions by lunch
    12:48 PM, 16 Oct
    Drama prevailed in the Supreme Court as senior counsel Rajeev Dhavan tore papers, maps which were handed over to him by the Hindu Mahasabha. Earlier, counsel for the Hindu Mahasabha had sought to place the book, Ayodhya Revisited which spoke about the existence of a Ram Mandir. Dhavan had taken objection to the same. The CJI took objection to the loud arguments by Dhavan and said that he would get up and leave if proceedings continued like this.
    12:41 PM, 16 Oct
    Senior advocate Sushil Kumar Jain is now making submissions on behalf of Nirmohi Akhara, a group of Hindu ascetics who worship Ram and want to build a temple on the disputed site.
    12:36 PM, 16 Oct
    The lawyer of All India Hindu Mahasabha says, with great respect to the Court, I have not disturbed the decorum of the Court.
    12:29 PM, 16 Oct
    CJI Ranjan Gogoi after submissions made by lawyer for All India Hindu Mahasabha in Ayodhya Ram Temple-Babri Masjid land case said,''If these are the kind of arguments going on, then, we can just get up and walk out.''
    12:29 PM, 16 Oct
    In his concluding remarks, Vikas Singh says that he will be adopting the submissions of K Parasaran, appearing for the Hindu party, and another senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan
    Important facts about the Ayodhya Case:

    The deadline to conclude the hearing is October 18. October 17 would be the last day for wrapping up the hearing when the parties will have to make the final arguments.

    Fourteen appeals have been filed in the top court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

    Ayodhya: Hindus have no right other than that of prescription, Muslim parties tell SC

    The dispute involves 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya, which right-wing activists believe was the birthplace of the Lord Ram.

    A 16th Century mosque - said to have been built by the Mughal Emperor Babur -- which stood at the spot was razed in December 1992 by right-wing activists who believed that a temple had to make way for it.

    In the current lawsuit, the Nirmohi Akhara entered the scene in 1959 when a Faizabad local court was hearing the matter on a petition filed by Gopal Das Visharad, a devotee of Lord Ram in 1950.

    In 1961, the Sunni Waqf Board became a party claiming title of the disputed land in Ayodhya.

    Ram Lalla became a legal party in the current title suit only in 1989 when former Allahabad High Court judge Deoki Nandan Agrawal moved the high court as "next friend" of Lord Ram. In the same petition, the Janambhoomi (the birthplace) became a separate entity and sought title right over the entire disputed property.

