After 3 years, new RTR flyover opens in Delhi today; Gurugram and IGI closer

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 16: The new Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover was opened by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, with Delhi residents hoping to commute easily towards the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport from south Delhi and Noida.

This elevated, three-lane, 2.7-km stretch of road eases the pain and frustration of navigating rush hour traffic in South Delhi.

Built at a cost of nearly Rs. 310 crore, the newly constructed flyover branches out of the Munirka flyover and ends before the Army Research and Referral Hospital near Subroto Park close to National Highway-8.

The construction of the elevated road was started in November 2014. It was to be completed by November 2016, but missed several deadlines.

"On Tuesday, the Chief Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the Rao Tula Ram flyover which has been built by the Public Works Department (PWD)," said a senior Delhi Government official.

According to the PWD, the RTR flyover had been built at a cost of around Rs 310 crore due to the repeated delays to the project for several reasons.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari took the opportunity to claim brownie points today morning, comparing the time taken to build the RTR flyover with the 15 months taken to build the 8.7-km Nizammuddin Bridge on the Delhi-UP border.

Taking to twitter, he said,''RTR Flyover just 2.7Kms stretch made in 5years by Delhi Govt is set to open today. This has been a nightmare each day for commuters. 8.7 Kms stretch of NH24 Nizamuddin bridge-DelhiUP border completed and inaugurated by @narendramodi Ji in 15 months #DelhiWantsBJP#goodgovernance."