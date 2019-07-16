  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    After 3 years, new RTR flyover opens in Delhi today; Gurugram and IGI closer

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, July 16: The new Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover was opened by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, with Delhi residents hoping to commute easily towards the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport from south Delhi and Noida.

    This elevated, three-lane, 2.7-km stretch of road eases the pain and frustration of navigating rush hour traffic in South Delhi.

    After 3 years, new RTR flyover opens in Delhi today; Gurugram and IGI closer
    Image courtesy – ANI/Twitter

    Built at a cost of nearly Rs. 310 crore, the newly constructed flyover branches out of the Munirka flyover and ends before the Army Research and Referral Hospital near Subroto Park close to National Highway-8.

    The construction of the elevated road was started in November 2014. It was to be completed by November 2016, but missed several deadlines.

    "On Tuesday, the Chief Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the Rao Tula Ram flyover which has been built by the Public Works Department (PWD)," said a senior Delhi Government official.

    Kejriwal, Sisodia get bail in defamation case filed by Vijender Gupta

    According to the PWD, the RTR flyover had been built at a cost of around Rs 310 crore due to the repeated delays to the project for several reasons.

    Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari took the opportunity to claim brownie points today morning, comparing the time taken to build the RTR flyover with the 15 months taken to build the 8.7-km Nizammuddin Bridge on the Delhi-UP border.

    Taking to twitter, he said,''RTR Flyover just 2.7Kms stretch made in 5years by Delhi Govt is set to open today. This has been a nightmare each day for commuters. 8.7 Kms stretch of NH24 Nizamuddin bridge-DelhiUP border completed and inaugurated by @narendramodi Ji in 15 months #DelhiWantsBJP#goodgovernance."

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal delhi chief minister indira gandhi international airport new delhi

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 13:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue