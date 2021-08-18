YouTube
    Bengaluru, Aug 18: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday assured of extending all necessary assistance to the Afghan students studying in the state and to take steps to address their grievances following the political developments in their country.

    Afghans in Karnataka need not worry assures home minister

    "The state government will extend all help to those of the students from Afghanistan, studying in Karnataka, in addressing their grievances arising out of the strife, if any, in their nation," Jnanendra told reporters here.

    He noted that there are about 300 Afghan nationals, including students presently residing in the state.

    "The state government will interact with the Union Government relating to any issues on extending Visa of the Afghan students residing in Karnataka", the minister said.

    Following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the students studying in Karnataka grew desperate, fearing for the safety of their relatives back home.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 18, 2021, 14:42 [IST]
