Aero India 2021: How air show made its way to become Asia's biggest strategic event

Plan to spend USD 130 billion on Defence modernisation in next 7-8 years: Rajnath

Aero-India: Metal birds dazzle the Bengaluru skies

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Feb 03: India on Wednesday displayed the prowess in military aeronautics at the opening session of the 13th edition of the biennial Aero India-2021, inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singhat the Yelahanka Air Force Station here.

While the indigenously developed Tejas-LCA helicopters and Surya Kiran aircraft stole the show, Sukhoi, Rafale, Hawk and the American B-1B Lancer heavy bomber were among the star attractions.

Aero India 2021: Audience enthralled

For the B-1B, of the 28th Bomb Wing Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, this is a historic moment and marks the first time an American bomber has touched down in India in the history of the Republic, according to U.S. officials.

The B-1B Lancer carries the largest conventional payload of both guided and unguided weapons in the U.S. Air Force and is considered the backbone of Americas long-range bomber force, they said.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited came up with 'Aatma- nirbhar Formation Flight' consisting its products such as LCA trainer (LIFT Trainer), HTT-40, IJT, Advanced Hawk Mk 132 and Civil Do-228 which flew in a special formation showcasing the spectrum of trainers and signifying self-sufficiency in the trainer segment.

There was a scintillating display of 'Dhanush' formation by the Light Combat Helicopters and 'Netra' formation showcasing the Defence Research Development Organisations flying display of Airborne Early Warning and Control System (AEW&C).

Aero India 2021: How air show made its way to become Asia's biggest strategic event

The jaw-dropping manoeuvres by the Surya Kiran light combat aircraft left the audience spellbound.