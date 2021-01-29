Aero India-2021 to be held in Bengaluru from February 3 to 7

Aero India 2021 is billed as 'Runway to Billion Opportunities': Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Jan 29: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the upcoming Aero India 2021 show is billed as the 'Runway to a Billion Opportunities'.

Taking to Twitter, Rajnath Singh said, "The @AeroIndiashow is scheduled from 3rd Feb till 5th Feb,21 at Bengaluru. The event is unique in ways more than one and it is billed as the 'Runway to a Billion Opportunities'."

The upcoming Aero India 2021, which provides a platform for aerospace companies to showcase their products and services is scheduled to be held from February 3 to 5 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the air show, Aero India 2021 would be a hybrid show, which means delegates would be present either physically or virtually.

A negative COVID-19 (RT-PCR) test has been made mandatory for those attending the 13th biennial Aero India-2021 show.

According to organisers, 41 aircraft including Dakota, Su30 MKI would participate in the flight display on an inaugural day while there would be 63 aircraft on static display.

The key attractions would be the display by Surya Kiran aircraft and Sarang helicopters, which would be participating for the first time in this biennial event.