Advisory issued for Indians in Canada due to truckers protest

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 09: The Indian High Commission in Ottawa on Tuesday issued an advisory for Indian living in Canada to exercise a high degree of caution due to the ongoing protests by truckers in Ottawa and other cities over the COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The High Commission said in the advisory that the Canadian capital city of Ottawa and several other major cities, including Toronto, are currently witnessing protests with road blockages, demonstrations, large gatherings and general strikes. This has led to disruptions to traffic, transportation and shortages of essential items including food and water.

In view of the ongoing situation, Indian citizens in Canada and those planning to visit Canada are hereby advised to - Exercise a high degree of caution and remain alert, avoid areas where demonstrations and large gatherings are taking place, such as downtown Ottawa, follow the instructions of local authorities, including curfews, and monitor local media for information on ongoing demonstrations and the evolving situation, the advisory also read.

A special helpline number has been set up at the High Commission in Ottawa to provide assistance and guidance. The Indians residing in Canada can call (+1) 6137443761. "The impact on traffic and services is likely to continue and local authorities in other major cities of Canada may also impose curfews or other restrictions at short notice, the advisory read.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 10:15 [IST]